Task force sweeps high school

William Paine/SWT

Claytor Lake Regional Drug Task Force initiated a planned sweep of Pulaski County High School Monday morning. The task force, with assistance from Virginia State Police canine units, swept the school in approximately one hour. Students were instructed to “shelter in place” and continued to receive instruction. Criminal justice students were given a canine demonstration after the sweep. No arrests were reported.

Written by: Editor on May 3, 2018.

