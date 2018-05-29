Tangtong held pending federal trial

By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
ROANOKE — A Dublin teen is being held in federal custody pending trial on allegations he sexually exploited minors, including some from Pulaski County.
According to records on file in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia, Ethen Tangtong, 19, was committed to the Federal Medical Center Dec. 14 for a mental health evaluation to determine competency to stand trial. Once his competency was established (May 1), Tangtong was arraigned and a bond hearing was held.
