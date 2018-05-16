Students recognized for leadership

William Paine/SWT

Five Pulaski County High School sophomores were recognized recently when they were presented with the “I Dare You Youth Award.” This is a certificate of recognition of 10th grade students who exemplify the following core values: Best Self, Safety, Respect, Responsibilities and Balanced Living. This award is based on character and leadership and is sponsored by the American Youth Foundation. Students applied for the award and then a committee consisting of members of school administration, teachers and guidance counselors selected the students that best fit the above core values. “We are honored to have student of such integrity and leadership here at Pulaski County High School,” Assistant Principal Jennifer Bolling said. Pictured here are (from left) Mrs. Jennifer Bolling, Caitlin Novalee Davis, Mackenzie Nina-Ann Farmer, Jeffery Trent Eversole, Jaelyn Grace Szerokman and Scarlett Armes.

Written by: Editor on May 16, 2018.

