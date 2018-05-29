State appeal in Noah case refused; but …

A Virginia Supreme Court panel has refused to hear the state’s appeal of Ashley White’s willful negligence conviction in the septic tank death of her 5-year-old son, Noah Thomas.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean the matter is over.

Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor says it was a three-judge panel of the state Supreme Court that refused the appeal petition filed in the fall by Virginia Attorney General’s Office.

“Now, the AG (Attorney General) has the option of asking for the full court to hear it, but that is up to them,” Fleenor said.

