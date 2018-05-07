Spring snowstorm leaves big cleanup

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

The foot-plus of spring snow that blanketed Pulaski County March 24 was gone almost as quick as it came. But the cleanup it left for Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) was anything but quick.

Remnants of the trees and limbs that had to be removed from and along area roads are only now disappearing from VDOT’s Dublin office on Bagging Plant Road. The pile of mangled trees and limbs stretched well above the heads and to each side of three VDOT officials.

Written by: Editor on May 7, 2018.

