Soccer topples Titans on Senior Night

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Cougar soccer team helped their playoff hopes Tuesday with a 3-2 overtime win over the Hidden Valley Titans. The junior varsity Cougars also earned another win, defeating the younger Titans 3-0.

With the win the Cougars move to 6-6-2 on the season. The JV squad is now 7-6-1.

Hidden Valley scored first, but the Cougars made adjustments and kept attacking. Senior Cole Duncan sent a long pass over the top of the defense and junior Shaun King made a run. The Titan goalkeeper misjudged the ball, King made a move and slipped it past him, putting the ball calmly into the back of the net.

The first half ended with the score tied at 1-1, but more fireworks were on the way. Midway through the second half senior Hunter Quesenberry collected the ball from 35 yards out and sent a low, driven shot just past the reach of the Titan keeper.

Hidden Valley wasn’t ready to throw in the towel, however, and just moments later the Titans answered with a long throw into the Cougar box and an easy header to tie things back up at 2-2.

Regulation time ended and the teams went into overtime. Freshman Parker Arnold moved the ball to the Titan goal, sent a pass across the middle to sophomore Frank Lopez, who beat the keeper to regain the Cougar lead. Hidden Valley could not answer the bell, earning the Cougars the 3-2 victory.

“Man I love this team,” Cougar Head Coach Chris Castle said. “What a great high school soccer game. Our guys fought through some adversity and found a way to come out on top. Hidden Valley played a physical game to try to knock us out of our rhythm, and there were plenty of no calls from the referee that would have caused some teams to just lay down. Not these guys. How could you not love their competitive spirit and just overall willingness to not be denied? I’m also really happy we could get a win on senior night. Cole, Luke, Hunter and Jake deserved that win. They’ve meant so much to our program over the years.”

There was one negative note Tuesday as junior Cade Compton was forced to leave the game after he challenged a 50/50 ball early in the second half. The collision left him with a suspected broken nose.

“Cade’s a tough kid,” Castle said. “He battled hard tonight and laid it all on the line. He’s going to be OK, but he’s going to have everything double checked just to make sure.”

The Cougars travel to Blacksburg Friday to take on the Bruins and then head to Roanoke Tuesday to face off with the Cave Spring Knights.

Written by: Editor on May 10, 2018.

