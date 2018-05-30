Shrader explains what Memorial Day means to him

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Saturday veterans and their supporters gathered at the Union Hall across from the Volvo plant for the Local 269 UAW Ride for Freedom-Run to the Wall event. Each year, motorcyclists from around the area gather to participate in a ceremony honoring America’s fallen soldiers before climbing onto their motorcycles and riding to Washington D.C. where they will join thousands of other veterans as a part of the larger Rolling Thunder event.

The theme of this year’s event was “Close to Home,” which was appropriate because the guest speaker was Dale Shrader, a highly decorated Army veteran from just down river in Narrows.

Chief Warrant Officer Shrader, who joined the Army in 1989 before retiring in 2014, talked about a particular experience he had in Somalia as part of Operation Restore Hope in the early 1990s.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 30, 2018.

Comments

comments