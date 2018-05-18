Sheriff’s Department gearing up

Last February, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department applied for a Byrne Justice Assistance Grant, totaling more than $31,000. The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program is a federal grant named for a New York City police officer who died in the line of duty. Funds from this program are intended to supply law enforcement with equipment and training.

On April 4 of this year, the department was notified that their request for civil disturbance preparedness equipment, also known as riot gear, had been declined for lack of funding. The sheriff’s department made the request in light of last summer’s riot in Charlottesville, which resulted in one fatality, several injuries and major property damage. The proximity of Radford University and Virginia Tech to Pulaski County, where confederate statues still stand, made the acquisition of riot gear desirable in case a similar situation were to happen here.

