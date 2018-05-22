Sex offender denied bond in new case

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Fairlawn sex offender convicted of sexually assaulting and impregnating a minor in 2003 will not receive bond on new charges, including assault and abduction.

Russell Ray Crowder, 35, appeared with his attorney, Ricky Jensen, in Pulaski County Circuit Court Monday to appeal a lower court’s decision denying him bond. Crowder is a life-long resident of the New River Valley and may be able to hold on to the job he’s had for three years if he can get out of jail, Jensen said.

May 22, 2018

