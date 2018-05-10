Salem murder suspect captured

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

CHRISTIANSBURG — The suspect in a Tuesday morning murder in Salem was taken into custody without incident Wednesday at a Christiansburg motel.

Christiansburg Police Department spokeswoman Melissa Powell Demmitt said Mark Allen Bell, 32, of Roanoke, was taken into custody, along with a Bedford woman, at the Days Inn on Roanoke Street just after 4 a.m.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Christiansburg Police Department received information early Wednesday that Bell was in a room at Day’s Inn. Officers arrived on the scene at 1:24 a.m.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 10, 2018.

Comments

comments