Rotary sponsors Covey

Courtesy photo

Rotary Club of Pulaski president-elect Stu Schwarzer, from left, and president Donna Travis, with the club’s recent guest speaker, New River Community College Educational Foundation director Angie Covey, her son, Grayson Covey, a senior at the high school. The club recently sponsored Grayson to attend Rotary Youth Leadership Awards at Virginia Tech. Students attending the honors event learned leadership skills, while meeting other honors students from around the state.

Written by: Editor on May 1, 2018.

