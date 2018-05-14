Robert ‘Harty’ Hartsock

Bob “Harty” Hartsock peacefully went home to be with the Lord March 7, 2018, surrounded by his loved ones.

Bob was born in Radford, Va., March 14, 1926, son of the late Earl P. Hartsock Sr. and Bessie M. Hartsock.

He graduated from Radford High School in 1944. Upon graduation he left for the Navy, Serving in WWII in the South Pacific. While in the South Pacific he felt God’s call to ministry.

After his military service he went to Concord College, where he graduated with his BS degree. He later earned his masters degree from, then, Radford College. He became a teacher and a coach at Dublin High School, but continued to feel called to ministry.

He pastored at Bethel UMC and Graysontown Methodist Church in Montgomery County, Va. During his time at Bethel he helped to have a new church built after the old church was torn down to create a ramp onto I-81. In the mid-60’s he began work for Easterseals UCP near Roanoke, Va., where he was also the camp director for five years. He would get up at 5 a.m. to return to Bethel to preach.

In 1971 he was hired as executive director of Goodwill Industries and moved his family to Delaware. After a few years he was transferred to Goodwill in Danville, Va., to oversee the store there. While working at Goodwill Industries he was chosen to be Goodwill’s ambassador to Panama, where he and his wife traveled.

After opening and building several Goodwill stores he returned to Delaware. He became director of Mary Campbell Center, a home for special needs adults. After leaving the Center, he returned to Dublin, Va., where he was director of Fairview Home. He spent his last 10 years prior to retiring in Kingsport, Tenn., working for Department of the Army.

After retiring he never slowed down. He was a mentor to youth without fathers in schools in Pulaski County. He volunteered in local prison ministries. He was an active member of the local Lion’s Club for many years. He met once a month at Shoney’s with DHS Brunch Club, consisting of alumni from DHS, where he had taught and coached. He was an active member of DUMC, participating in mission projects and serving as the ambassador to Holston UM Home for Children in Greenville, Tenn.

He loved his home in Dublin, Va., “Harty’s Haven.” He loved all nature and made numerous bird feeders at his home, where the birds would come eat out of his hands. Harty also continued to share his love of drawing after retirement by creating artwork on hundreds of cards he regularly sent to others.

He was pre-deceased by his wife Mary “Bobbie” Hartsock, and two sons, Bill and Todd. One of eight children, he also was pre-deceased by two brothers, Earl P. Hartsock Jr. and Jacob Hartsock; four sisters, Anita H Trussler, Peggy H. Ridpath, Merelyn H. Meredith and Shirley H. Hamrick.

He is survived by one brother, Tom Hartsock; daughter, Emmy Hartsock; grandchildren, Tika, Chelsey and Todd, and great-grandchildren, Milan, Nasir and Saige.

A memorial in his honor is being held at Dublin United Methodist Church Saturday, May 19. The family is receiving guests from 2 p.m. to the 3 p.m. service hour.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in his honor to Holston United Methodist Home for Children, 404 Holston Drive, P.O. Box 188, Greenville, TN 37743, or Dublin United Methodist Church, 424 E. Main St., P.O. Box 577, Dublin, VA 24084.

