Ride to the Wall: UAW/Veterans Committee and Volvo Trucks NRV continues to recognize Memorial Day

Staff Report

Saturday, May 26, at 8 a.m., the front lawn of the union hall at UAW Local 2069 (across from the Volvo Truck Plant) will be filled with veterans from all eras and hundreds of patriots from all over the NRV to attend The Ride for Freedom Memorial Ceremony which includes, posting of the colors, live music, Amazing Grace on bagpipes, taps and a 21-gun and a cannon salute honoring and remembering our service members who gave their all.

Mark Peterson, Veterans Committee chairman says, “Over the many years, we have had the opportunity to share special memories and bring many of our citizens together to honor our American servicemen and women who gave their all and those who remain missing. We, too, feel veterans are our greatest citizens and provide us the freedom to assemble on this grand morning and very important weekend. This responsibility we do not take lightly.”

“We take great pride and we’re humbled to have another opportunity to share this wonderful morning with the NRV and hope the public will also take the moment to also experience the UAW Veterans Ride for Freedom Memorial Ceremony and Run to the Wall,” he continued.

UAW is honored to announce that this year’s key note speaker is Retired Chief Warrant Officer 5 Dale Schrader. In 1993, then CWO3 Schrader took part in Operation Restore Hope in Mogadishu, Somalia. This operation to the public is more commonly known as “Black Hawk Down” because of the award winning motion picture.

Chief Schrader was piloting the second Black Hawk helicopter during their mission when they were struck with a rocket propelled grenade and crashed in the mean streets of Mogadishu. All the crew were killed except the two pilots. Mr. Schrader has an incredible story, he fought gallantly to save his co-pilot and protect the bodies of his comrades who were killed in action.

CWO5 Schrader earned the Silver Star during this action Peterson suggest, “watch Black Hawk Down, get familiar with the story, and come out and meet Mr. Schrader. He is an American hero and icon he tells an amazing storyteller and gives a true and gritty testimony. This is special.”

The one-hour ceremony will be Saturday, May 26, at 8 a.m., rain or shine. The Ride for Freedom/Run to the Wall will depart the union hall at 9:30 a.m.

Once in Washington DC, the group will join near one million more veterans and patriots and participate in Rolling Thunder, the National POW/MIA demonstration held every Memorial Day weekend.

In addition, the Auto Workers and Volvo’s truck plant will unveil the 2018 Ride for Freedom veterans tribute truck at the Ride for Freedom/Run to the Wall ceremony. The veterans’ themed trucks will travel in a motorcade of motorcycles from the union hall to the Pentagon and U.S. Capital during Memorial Day weekend.

Each year, NRV employees and the Veterans Committee develop custom graphics for its tribute truck. Volvo employees and UAW members at the NRV plant have been participating for 27 years in their UAW Veterans Ride for Freedom/Run for the Wall, which honors those who have been prisoner of war, missing in action or lost their lives while serving in America’s armed forces.

Written by: Editor on May 18, 2018.

