Reminder: Fly flags at half staff May 15, National Peace Officers Memorial Day

A fitting tribute to the 21,541 law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice throughout U.S. history

Washington, DC—Question: On what two days does federal law require American flags to be flown at half-staff? Answer: Memorial Day (last Monday in May) and May 15, National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

This tribute to American law enforcement officers is part of the historic crime bill that President Bill Clinton signed into law in 1994. At the request of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, Public Law 103-322 designates Peace Officers Memorial Day as one of only two days each year during which government agencies, businesses and residents are to fly their U.S. flags at half-staff.

“We honor our law enforcement officers every day of the year, but on Peace Officers Memorial Day, we show our support by lowering our flags to half-staff,” said Craig W. Floyd, Memorial Fund Chief Executive Officer. “Our officers deserve the respect of the communities and country they keep safe. And we will do our part by lowering the flags at the Memorial, where the names of more than 21,000 fallen officers are engraved.”

In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

As part of National Police Week, the names of 129 law enforcement officers killed in 2017, as well as 231 officers who died in prior years, will be formally dedicated on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, on May 13, during the 30th Annual Candlelight Vigil.

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a private non-profit organization dedicated to telling the story of American law enforcement and making it safer for those who serve. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, which contains the names of 21,541 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. The Memorial Fund is now building the new National Law Enforcement Museum, which will tell the story of American law enforcement by providing visitors a “walk in the shoes” experience. The Museum is working to expand and enrich the relationship shared by law enforcement and the community through the Museum’s educational journeys, immersive exhibitions, and insightful programs. For more information, visit www.LawMemorial.org.

Written by: Editor on May 14, 2018.

Comments

comments