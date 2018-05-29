Rape case going to jury; deal rejected

By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
A Pulaski County prosecutor wants a jury to decide the fate of a Draper man accused of abducting and raping a woman last summer.
Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor requested a jury in Dustin Scott Farmer’s trial after Farmer rejected a plea deal Tuesday.
It was the second time this month Farmer was scheduled to enter into a plea agreement, but changed his mind at the last minute. As such, Fleenor says, he withdrew the deal offer and requested a jury hear the case.
