Radford Library holding book sale

Radford Public Library is holding a book sale Friday through Sunday, May 18-20.

Proceeds go to Lamplighters, an organization that funds many of the library’s programs. Hours are 10 am. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

An abundance of classics and many other categories of books will be available. Hardbacks are $1; paperbacks, 50 cents, and children’s books, a quarter.

Come support Radford Public Library.

Written by: Editor on May 17, 2018.

