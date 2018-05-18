Radford announces results of school cafeteria investigation

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

In a letter from Radford City Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak, it was announced that an investigation by the Virginia State Police had discovered irregularities within the Radford City Schools Cafeteria account.

The long-time Director of Food Services, Lenora Williams, passed away in late 2017. After an internal audit it became evident that taxpayer money had been used to make hundreds of unauthorized purchases from an account controlled and supervised by Williams.

According to the letter from Rehak, the grand total of money reported to be embezzled by Williams is $261,295.24. That total came as the result of the investigation and new audit records. Debit card receipts included expenses Williams is reported to have incurred at Amazon, Shentel, Walmart, Kroger, local restaurants, gasoline, resorts and even payments for Radford City utilities and taxes.

