Pulaski rebranding has begun

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski town residents, prepare to be rebranded! But don’t worry, the process does not involve a red-hot branding iron pressed against flesh. Instead, this rebranding effort involves a newly designed logo along with a new motto for Pulaski, which will soon be seen all over town.

“Pulaski, Where Your New Path Begins,” is the new motto. These words, along with the image of the Pulaski courthouse clock tower and adjacent factory building are done in an attractive orange/gold color. A solid green outline of a mountain acts as the backdrop for the buildings, with the sky above represented by light blue streaks that seem to emanate from the clock tower. The image is framed by a blue line that forms a wave like design on the lower right corner of the image.

Pulaski’s Deputy Town Manager, Nicole Hair, who has been actively involved in the rebranding process from the start, comments about the new imagery.

Written by: Editor on May 22, 2018.

