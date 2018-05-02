Pulaski puts two new faces on council

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Come July 1, there will be a new mayor and two new faces on Pulaski Town Council, according to unofficial results of Tuesday’s Municipal Election.

With just under 10 percent of Pulaski’s 4,924 active registered voters heading to the polls, Brooks Dawson, Tyler Clontz and Lane Penn were the top three vote getters for town council, receiving 390, 271 and 251 votes respectively.

That means incumbent H.M. Kidd, with 214 votes, will not be able to serve a third full term. He has been on council for 10 years, having initially been elected to a two-year term to fill a vacant council seat.

Joel Burchett Jr., who mounted a campaign to return to council after a six-year absence, also was unsuccessful in his bid, receiving the fewest votes with 140.

Former councilman David Clark will be returning to council chambers for at least two more years in July, but this time he will be taking on new responsibilities. He was the only candidate running for mayor and, therefore received 419, or nearly 97 percent of the votes cast. Fifteen write-in candidates made up the remaining 3 percent, but those names were unavailable Tuesday evening.

The results of Tuesday’s elections will be made official following a canvass of the votes.

