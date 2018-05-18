Pulaski On Main ready for business

By WILLIAM PAINE

On Thursday, Pulaski on Main opened its doors at 83 West Main Street in downtown Pulaski with project manager Catherine Van Noy and project coordinator Cathy Hanks greeting any and all visitors to their historic storefront office.

Earlier this year, the town of Pulaski contracted Mill Creek Creative, owned by Van Noy, for $40,000, based largely on the firm’s past success in writing grants for the town. Van Noy describes Mill Creek Creative, which she created eight years ago, as a strategic communications firm which supports localities and nonprofits in Southwest Virginia through marketing and grant writing.

Van Noy grew up in Youngstown, Ohio, but has spent the last 21 years in Virginia. Both of her children are Virginians. Pulaski on Main coordinator Cathy Hanks was born and raised in Pulaski. She works as an independent contractor for Mill Creek Creative.

The storefront office space is open to the public Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m., but what exactly is the purpose of Pulaski on Main?

“Pulaski on Main is a business support organization,” explained Van Noy. “We are an affiliate Main Street program and we are here to help our downtown businesses do what they do best, which is bring the services they provide or sell the goods that they offer. Primarily we do that by discovering what they need and developing very particular plans for each business owner. Sometimes it’s going to be grants but sometimes it’s going to be marketing.”

To contact Pulaski on Main, business owners and entrepreneurs in Pulaski can call (540) 440-8773 or email pulaskionmain@gmail.com. They can walk right in and say hello to Catherine Van Noy or Cathy Hanks.

Van Noy teamed up with Pulaski on Main coordinator Cathy Hanks back in October.

“I’m from Pulaski,” Hanks confided. “I moved away because there was nothing here. Now I spend all my time in Pulaski. I like the way it’s turning around. The vibe that’s happening now is the same as when I was a kid. People are enthusiastic and looking forward to what can be, and if I can be a little part of that, I’ll be happy.”

Van Noy added, “As a small-business owner I know that everyone has their own particular path that they need to follow and so we’re going to help them find that.”

Written by: Editor on May 18, 2018.

