Pulaski on Main back with new drive

By MELINDA WILLIAMS



Following a brief hiatus, Pulaski on Main (POM), a centerpiece of downtown revitalization, is reopening next week with new momentum.

“Pulaski on Main plays a key role in the ongoing renaissance occurring in Pulaski,” said Nichole Hair, the deputy town manager who is overseeing the project.

The POM office, at 38 W. Main St., was officially launched with the assistance of Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce in October 2016, but was closed briefly while its new administrator, Mill Creek Creative LLC, prepared to take the program to a new level.

Written by: Editor on May 9, 2018.

