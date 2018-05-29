Pulaski native wins Winesett award

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Radford University freshman and Pulaski native Amanda Dean was among four winners of the 2018 Winesett Award for Library Research. Funded by the Hazel Grove Winesett Endowment and administered by the Radford University Foundation, the awards are made annually at the end of the spring semester to recognize the academic year’s most creative and original library research by undergraduate students.

Four top prizes, two for upper classmen and two for lower classmen, are granted to students whose project best illustrate the use of McConnell Library’s tools and available resources. The four top prize winners, including Dean, received $800 from the endowment. Four finalists received $100 each for their papers.

Amanda Dean’s research paper, entitled “The War on Opium,” delves into the relatively obscure 19th century conflict between Great Britain and China over the opium trade. The research paper was her final project in the Historians Craft class at RU, which is taught by Dr. Mary Ferrari.

“My professor encouraged me and really pushed me into this contest,” said Dean.

Research for the project included reading two books on the subject as well as finding original source material from that time. “I found a primary source in the form of a letter that a Chinese General wrote to Queen Victoria, begging her to stop the opium trade but she never got the letter,” Dean explained. “It was a messy time.”

Dean was the only freshman to receive the award. This time last year, she was graduating from Pulaski County High School.

“My high school teachers helped me a lot, especially my English and history teachers,” Dean continued. “I had so much more leverage above the other students and that’s because my high school teachers taught me how to be prepared for this.”

Written by: Editor on May 29, 2018.

Comments

comments