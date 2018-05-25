Pulaski mayor lays it on the line

(This story is a continuation of Tuesday night’s budget discussions by Pulaski Town Council.)

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Outgoing Pulaski Mayor Nick Glenn, who did not seek re-election, promised himself he would keep his mouth shut at a Pulaski budget work session earlier this week, but it didn’t work.

“Since I’m a lame duck, I’ll say it. I was going to keep my mouth shut, but now I can’t,” he said after two councilmen started somewhat politely arguing with one another about whether the proposed 2018-19 Fiscal Year Budget is in need of additional cuts in spending.

Vice Mayor Greg East says more cuts are needed if he is going to support the spending plan. Councilman Joseph Goodman thinks the budget adequately accomplishes what needs to be addressed, but had little success in getting East to outline what specific cuts are in order.

