Pulaski man enters vehicles uninvited

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes .com

An unusual incident occurred late Tuesday afternoon in downtown Pulaski, resulting in the arrest of one individual and minor injuries to two Pulaski Police Officers.

At approximately 5:21 p.m. the Pulaski Police Department received a call notifying them that a man was attempting to enter moving vehicles near the train depot. The man, identified as 30 year-old Andrew P. Hatmaker of Pulaski, hopped in the back of a pickup truck traveling down Washington Avenue, but soon jumped out again. He then succeeded in entering another near-by passenger vehicle.

At this time Pulaski Police Officer M.A. Dunford arrived on scene and attempted to get Hatmaker out of the automobile, but Hatmaker reportedly fought back, striking Dunford in the head and body. A retired Pulaski County Deputy Sheriff and a Pulaski County Animal Control Officer witnessed the altercation and assisted Officer Dunford.

Other officers arrived on scene but Hatmaker reportedly continued to resist arrest even after officers on the scene were forced to resort to less than lethal techniques to subdue him, including several Taser shocks. Finally, several officers wrestled Hatmaker to the ground and placed him in handcuffs and leg shackles.

Two Pulaski police officers received minor injuries with one being examined at Lewis-Gale Hospital. Hatmaker was transported by ambulance to the hospital as well, where he remains at the time of this writing.

Hatmaker was charged with five counts of assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, tampering with a vehicle, possession of marijuana and public intoxication.

A search of records through the Virginia Judicial System revealed a history of interactions between Hatmaker and law enforcement. He was found guilty of Impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer after a January 2012 incident. He was found guilty August 2013 of Trespass after Forbidden. He was found guilty of Shoplifting/Altering Merchandise under $200 October 2013 and Failure to Appear in April 2013. He was also found guilty of 10 traffic violations between 2009 and 2017, including Driving with a Suspended or Revoked License twice and various equipment infractions in Pulaski, Wythe, Bland and Montgomery counties.

Written by: Editor on May 17, 2018.

