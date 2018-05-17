Pulaski employees get a raise

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski town council held a work session Tuesday evening and dealt with the issue of employee salaries.

After some discussion, three of the four council members present at Tuesday’s meeting, voted to raise the salaries of all town employees, resulting in an increase of more than $85,000 in employee compensation costs annually for the town of Pulaski. This salary increase was dubbed phase two and follows a previous salary hike in November dubbed phase one. The purpose of phase one was to raise town employees’ salaries to 92 percent of their market value.

Council member Greg East cast the lone dissenting vote. He noted that the council had originally considered raising salaries of the town’s laborers specifically because of high employee turnover, resulting in a shortage of workers. East asked how the plan to raise salaries for town laborers and equipment operators turned into a general raise for all town employees.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 17, 2018.

Comments

comments