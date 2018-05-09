Public invited to speak on road projects

File photo
Replacement of this bridge that crosses Peak Creek on Old Route 100 (Possum Hollow Road) is among bridge projects in Pulaski and Pulaski County included in Virginia’s draft Six-Year Improvement Program. The bridge was closed for repairs in 2009 when a hole developed through the entire deck, making the creek visible from the roadway.

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

SALEM — Commonwealth Transportation Board is holding a public meeting Thursday afternoon to receive public comments on highway projects recommended for funding in Virginia Department of Transportation’s proposed fiscal year 2019-2024 Six-Year Improvement Program (SYIP).

The meeting begins at 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive N.W., Roanoke. Meeting materials can be reviewed at http://www.ctb.virginia.gov/planning/springmeetings/default.asp.

According to the draft SYIP, three bridge projects in Pulaski and Pulaski County are included in 2019-2024 projects.

Written by: Editor on May 9, 2018.

