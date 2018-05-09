Public invited to speak on road projects

By MELINDA WILLIAMS
SALEM — Commonwealth Transportation Board is holding a public meeting Thursday afternoon to receive public comments on highway projects recommended for funding in Virginia Department of Transportation’s proposed fiscal year 2019-2024 Six-Year Improvement Program (SYIP).
The meeting begins at 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive N.W., Roanoke. Meeting materials can be reviewed at http://www.ctb.virginia.gov/planning/springmeetings/default.asp.
According to the draft SYIP, three bridge projects in Pulaski and Pulaski County are included in 2019-2024 projects.
