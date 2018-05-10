Postal carriers holding food drive

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

As you place that letter or bill payment in the mailbox for your postal carrier to collect Saturday, don’t forget to leave a bag of non-perishable food at the mailbox, as well.

No, mail carriers aren’t planning a big potluck to celebrate the warm weather. Instead, they’re running a food drive to benefit area food banks and combat hunger.

Saturday is the 26th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive sponsored by the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC). The nation’s largest single-day food drive, Stamp Out Hunger collected over 75 million pounds of food last year.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on May 10, 2018.

Comments

comments