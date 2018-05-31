Plans call for recognition of Pulaski’s unknown hero

By WILLIAM PAINE

At a special called school board meeting, two Pulaski county historians, Sharon Hardy and Nancy Burchette, came to ask members of the school board to consider naming the driveway leading into the new county middle school after Pulaski native Lewis Kenneth Bausell.

Very few have ever heard of Bausell, but Hardy and Burchette are trying hard to change that.

Lewis K. Bausell was the son of a Lawrence and Margaret Bausell and was born in Pulaski April 17, 1924. He spent his formative years living in a house on Henry Avenue near to the modern water treatment facility that operates there today. Sometime in the early 30s, the Bausell family moved to Washington D.C., where his father obtained employment with the Washington Post. In the 1940 census, 15-year old Lewis Bausell is listed as being a newsboy, working 14 hours a week in the District of Columbia.

May 31, 2018.

