RADFORD, Va. — Peggy Williams Hammond, of Radford, Va., passed away Friday, May 11, 2018, at New River Valley Medical Center.

She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and retired in 2000 as the director of the Radford Child Care Center after 28 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Bessie Williams; husband, Mansfield Hammond Jr.; sons, Jeffrey and Michael Hammond; sisters, Marie Abee and Julia Johnston, and brother, Glenn Williams.

Survivors include her daughter, Leigh Hammond of Christiansburg, Va.; sister, Bette Wampler of Radford, Va.; sister-in-law, Barbara Williams of Roebuck, S.C.; brother-in-law, Ron Hammond of Floyd, Va., and many nieces, nephews and friends.

The family is receiving friends from noon until 2 p.m., Sunday, May 13, at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services are 2 p.m., with Pastor Timothy Worles and Pastor Brian Cockram officiating. Interment follows in Sunrise Burial Park in Radford, Va.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 624 Sixth St., Radford, VA 24141.

The Hammond family is in care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

