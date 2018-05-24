PCHS students recognized for perfect attendance

By DAVID GRAVELY

Coming to school each day is a big deal, and the staff of Pulaski County High School recognized 20 graduating seniors Monday for completing extended periods of time without an absence.

Ten students recorded perfect attendance through their season year. Those students are Ashlyn Anderson, Travis Byrd, Zachary Dauel, Madeleine Hyduke, Cheala Johnson, Jamie Underwood, Garrett Smith, Jason Smith, Ryan Smith and Kendra Tabor.

Four students had perfect attendance for two years, covering their junior and senior years. Those students are Alex Akers, Jackson Chaffin, Lauren Etzel and Hannah Newberry.

Two other students were recognized for their perfect attendance in high school. Braeden Blevins was recognized for three years of perfect attendance, covering grades 10-12. Gavin Reno was recognized for four years of perfect attendance, covering grades 9-12.

David Jacob Stowers was recognized for seven years of perfect attendance, covering grades 6-12.

Two students, Evan Michael Clark and William Brandon Neel, were recognized for perfect attendance for 10 years, covering grades 3-12.

Finally, one student was recognized for perfect attendance from Kindergarten through twelfth grade. Jeanette Reed recorded 13 years without an excused absence.

