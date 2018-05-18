PCHS recognizes SRO

Members of the PCHS Criminal Justice course took time to thank School Resource Officer and Sheriff Deputy Tom Troy Wednesday for his service to the school. The students made a banner and presented it to Deputy Troy and other members of the Sheriff’s Office as a part of National Enforcement Week. The banner has been hung in the patrol room of the Sheriff’s Department. Pictured here are (from left) Investigator David Miller, Investigator Eric Milliner, Deputy Troy, Sherrif Mike Worrell and Ms. Jenny Anderson, PCHS Criminal Justice Instructor.

