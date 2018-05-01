PCHS Early Childhood Education students garner awards

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County High School Early Childhood Education students received honors at this year’s Family, Community and Career Leaders of America state conference in Virginia Beach.

Pulaski County High School students tested their skills in several categories at the annual state competition, which was held at the Virginia Beach Conference Center.

Jessica Castle won a silver medal in the Early Childhood Education category. Castle planned and then presented an activity related to a case study, which was provided during the oral presentation.

Sidney Nelson competed in the Teach and Train category, winning a bronze medal. Nelson had to prepare and execute a complete lesson plan and compose an oral presentation.

Kaitlyn Dunford competed in the Life Event Planning category and also won a bronze medal. Dunford’s area required her to manage the financial costs of an upcoming event.

Stephanie Covey attended as a Junior Adviser and will compete next year.

FCCLA is a national career and technical education student organization of family and consumer sciences courses at the middle and high school level. FCCLA sponsors at Pulaski County High School are Becky Roseberry, Early Childhood Education and Laura Norris, Culinary Arts.

Written by: Editor on May 1, 2018.

Comments

comments