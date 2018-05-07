PCHS choral students presenting spring concert

Pulaski County High School Choral Department is presenting its annual spring concert on Thursday, May 10, in the school theater.

The performance will feature a wide variety of music including traditional choral literature, music from blockbuster movies, classic pop tunes and contemporary rock hits. Close to 50 high school singers are presenting this evening of entertainment for the community.

In addition to an evening of music, the PCHS Art Department will have art pieces from its 2018 Art Show on display in the theater lobby.

There is sure to be something for everyone in this fun-filled event.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free although donations are gladly accepted.

For more information call 643-0395 or email atalbert@pcva.us.

