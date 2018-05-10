PC thin clads competitive at Dogwood and Cosmo meets

The Pulaski County Track teams divided their forces last weekend for two meets, with good results from both. Four of the team’s elite athletes competed at the nationally-prominent Dogwood Track Classic at the University of Virginia against athletes representing 150 schools from seven states and the District of Columbia. Most of the team traveled to Roanoke for the Cosmopolitan Invitational at William Fleming High School to go up against many of the best athletes from the Roanoke area and beyond.

Grace Boone highlighted the Pulaski County results at the Dogwood Classic in Charlottesville as she ran the 800-meter (half mile) in a school record time of 2:11.66. In doing so, she set the best time by any female athlete in any of the six VHSL Divisions this season. She battled Alahna Sabbakhan from the elite Washington D.C. prep school St. John’s College High School throughout the race until Sabbakhan surged near the finish for a split second win. Boone beat the next closest competitor by nearly six seconds.

Three Cougars boys also competed at the Dogwood Classic and all came away with personal best times. Both junior Shaun King and senior Nathan Eldridge finished the 800-meter run in under two minutes with times of 1:59.20 and 1:59.50, respectively. With those times, they are ranked third and fourth in the VSHL 4A Region D. Junior Noah Whitlow ran a personal best time of 4:40 in the 1600-meter (one mile) race. That ranks him fourth in the Region in that event.

The Cosmo Meet in Roanoke, which had 23 high schools represented, divides athletes into a Senior Division for eleventh and twelfth graders and a Junior Division for ninth and tenth graders. In the Senior Girls’ Division, Shanese Lewis had two top eight individual performances as she sprinted to a fourth place finish in the 100-meter and a third place in the 200-meter. Essence McCloud placed seventh in the 100-meter hurdles. Betsy Nall placed second in the 3,200-meter (two mile) run.

In the Junior Division, freshman Kelsey Arnold was all over the scoresheet for the Lady Cougars. She placed second in the long jump, second in the triple jump, third in the 300-meter hurdles and fourth in the 100-meter hurdles. Also, Arnold along with three other freshmen girls – Grace Jennings, Madison Woolwine, and Presley Martin – finished a very close second in the 4 x 100-meter relay. Presley Martin was sixth in the 300-meter hurdles and was part of the 4 x 400-meter relay team along with freshmen Ashlyn Kirtner, Allyson Castle, and sophomore Caitlin Davis that ran to a fifth place finish.

In the distance events, Ashlyn Kirtner, placed sixth in both the 800-meter and 1,600-meter runs and Allyson Castle was eighth in the 3,200. Both Kirtner and Castle set new personal best times in those events.

Several other Lady Cougars in the Junior Division didn’t have top eight individual finishes in the crowded fields, but many of them did set new personal bests including Madison Woolwine, Kierra Martin, Kendall Morrell, Scarlett Arms, Caitlin Davis, and Vivian Solomon.

In the Senior Boys’ division, senior Levi Gray had several solid performances in the sprints and jumps including fourth place in the triple jump, eighth place in the high jump, and seventh in the 110-meter hurdles. In the distance events, juniors Cade Compton and James Guthrie finished sixth and seventh in the 3,200-meter run. In the throwing events, seniors Brody Fields was third in the shot put and Chandler Dunnigan was eighth.

In the Junior Boys’ Division, freshman Bryce Martin placed second in the 800-meter and seventh in the 400-meter. Sophomore Davis Farmer was third in the 800 and fifth in the 1,600. Freshman Lane Suthers was seventh in the 300-meter hurdles and eighth in the triple jump. Sophomore Brayden Smith finished eighth in the 300-meter hurdles. Sophomore Jacob Akers was second in the disc.

The 4 x 100-meter relay team of Gage Mannon, Xavier Cobbs, Lane Suthers and Brayden Smith placed fourth and the 4 x 400-meter relay team of Davis Farmer, Brayden Smith, Conner Compton and Bryce Martin finished second.

Several other Cougars, while not placing in the top eight in an individual event, did set new personal bests including Gage Mannon, Xavier Cobbs, Julian Black, Reymon Williams, Keyante Kennedy, Amonte Lewis, Trent Eversole, Austin Hall, Nathan Price, Trey Brubaker, Zach Fox, Conner Compton, Ajani McCloud, Tristen Bowden, Clay Phillips and Camden Mariotti.

The teams travel to Cave Spring High School Saturday then wrap up the regular season with a meet at Hidden Valley next Wednesday as they prepare for the Regional and State meets.

Written by: Editor on May 10, 2018.

Comments

comments