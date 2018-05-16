Patricia Surratt Downing

GERMANTOWN, TENN. — Patricia Surratt Downing, 66, of Germantown, Tennessee passed away Friday, May 11, 2018 after a long illness.

Pat was born in Pulaski, Virginia to the late Jacquelyn Gallimore Surratt and Patrick Surratt. She is preceded in death by her brother Frankie Surratt.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Bruce Downing; daughter Emily Downing; and son Stuart Downing.

Pat graduated from Pulaski High School in 1970, going on to earn a degree at Radford University. She dedicated her career to education, spending more than 30 years in the classroom. She loved having summers off, but hated spending them in the heat and humidity of West Tennessee.

At her request, family will bring her ashes to Virginia and spread them in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The Downing family is in the care of Smart Cremations.

Written by: Editor on May 16, 2018.

