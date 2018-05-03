Over 200 pounds of drugs sent for disposal

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Over 200 pounds of prescription and nonprescription medications are being kept off the streets and out of the groundwater thanks to National Drug Take-Back Day.

Local law enforcement set up booths at three locations in Pulaski, Dublin and Fairlawn, Saturday afternoon to accept unused or unwanted prescription and nonprescription medications.

Pulaski Police Department Officer Megan Jennings said 171 pounds of medications were turned in at the department’s take-back booth outside Food City in Pulaski.

