Only one incumbent returned in Dublin

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Only one of the three incumbents seeking new terms on Dublin Town Council was successful in their bids Tuesday.

In unofficial results of Dublin’s Municipal Election, incumbent Stephen Crigger was able to hold on to his seat for a fourth term. However, longtime council members Dallas Cox and Peggy Hemmings fell short of receiving sufficient votes to secure sixth and seventh terms.

The top vote-getter was newcomer Debbie Hager, with 78 votes. Crigger came in second with 76 votes and newcomer Debbie Lyons finished the top three with 72.

Hemmings, who serves as vice mayor of the town, received 68 votes and Cox, 58. Jared Smith came in last with 37 votes.

Two write-in votes were cast, but those names were unavailable Tuesday evening.

Just under 13 percent (143) of the town’s 1,120 active registered voters took part in the election.

Written by: Editor on May 2, 2018.

