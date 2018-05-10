One injured in crash at Ruebush Road

By WILLIAM PAINE

At approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday two vehicles were involved in an accident on Route 11, just north of Dublin.

A Ford Escape was southbound when it collided with a northbound Chevy Caprice, which was attempting to turn onto Ruebush Road.

According to Trooper Smith of the Virginia State Police, the driver of the Caprice was attempting to go to a doctor’s office and didn’t see the Ford Escape. Due to the crash, the woman sitting in the passenger side of the Caprice was thrown against the front windshield, cracking it. She was transported to a local emergency room, but her injury is not considered life threatening.

The Caprice driver was charged with failure to yield right of way. His passenger was charged with not wearing a seatbelt.

Dublin Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene, as did REMSI, the Virginia State Police and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department.

