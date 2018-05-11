NRCC rocket cars rock the Motor Mile Speedway

By WILLIAM PAINE

In a first of its kind event, rocket propelled cars reaching speeds of close to 200 miles per hour blasted down the drag strip at Fairlawn’s Motor Mile Speedway. This week, Jeff Levy of New River Community College, brought his Engineering and Design students to the dragstrip to test their newly manufactured, and admittedly tiny, drag racing cars at the raceway.

“The is the first time we’ve ever done this,” Levy admitted. “We’ve been doing rocket launches for about 12 years but we’ve never worked with automobile designs.”

Written by: Editor on May 11, 2018.

