NRCC holding 49th graduation May 11

New River Community College is holding its 49th Annual Commencement Friday, May 11, at 117 Edwards Hall on the Dublin campus.

Approximately 450 degrees, diplomas and certificates will be conferred during the ceremony, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5.

A live feed of commencement is being broadcast on NRCC-TV (channel 2 in Pulaski County only) and online at www.nr.edu/graduation.

A reception follows in T.J. Anderson Student Lounge on the lower level of Martin Hall. Old Pros Big Band Orchestra provides musical entertainment.

NRCC’s associate degree nursing program holds a separate pinning and graduation ceremony May 9.

Written by: Editor on May 1, 2018.

Comments

comments