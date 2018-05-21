NRCC celebrates 49th annual commencement

The 49th annual commencement was celebrated at New River Community College Friday, May 11. NRCC President Dr. Pat Huber conferred approximately 450 degrees, diplomas and certificates during the ceremony.

Steve Harvey, chair of New River Community College Board, welcomed everyone to the commencement ceremony and recognized special guests in attendance.

Among the list of graduates are names of those who will complete requirements for degrees, diplomas and certificates this summer.

The names, hometowns and degrees of the graduates are as follows:

Written by: Editor on May 21, 2018.

