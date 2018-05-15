NRCC accounting grad counts her blessings

This year is full of exciting new chapters for New River Community College graduate Emily Woolwine. In December she received an associate degree; this year she landed a new job and will begin classes at Radford University.

Woolwine, of Blacksburg, graduated from NRCC in December with an associate degree in accounting. In January, she began a job with Moog Inc., in the accounting department working as a fixed asset accountant. While she’s still new to the job, Woolwine says she enjoys being able to apply what she learned in college. In the fall, she begins classes for her bachelor’s degree in accounting at Radford University.

Her interest in accounting stems from her family. Her dad is an accountant, so Woolwine said she grew up around the profession and found that she was good at it. Growing up with an accountant as a parent, Woolwine says she was taught about money and budgeting from a young age and even opened an Individual Retirement Account (IRA) at the age of 16. She also saw accounting as a field with so many different avenues and a good job market.

Written by: Editor on May 15, 2018.

