National STEM program coming to DES

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

A Nationally Recognized summer STEM Program is coming to the New River Valley. Camp Invention is coming to Dublin Elementary School for multiple sessions from Monday, June 11, to Thursday, June 21. Camp Invention sessions will take place Monday through Thursday from 8:30 in the morning till 1:30 p.m.

Camp Invention is a program created by the National Inventors Hall of Fame in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark office and is designed to challenge children grades K-6 to find their “inner inventor” by learning the process of innovation. Using hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning. This is accomplished by building resourcefulness and problem-solving skills in a fun and engaging environment.

May 22, 2018

