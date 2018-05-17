National Kids to Parks Day coming to Claytor Lake

By WILLIAM PAINE

The National Kids to Parks Day event occurs this Saturday, May 19, and Claytor Lake State Park will mark the occasion with a variety of activities.

Kids to Parks Day is a nationwide day of outdoor play, which encourages children across the country to explore their neighborhood parks and discover science, history, nature and adventure in their local area.

Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday children will have the opportunity to go fishing with park rangers. They’ll learn about common fish species, as well as how to rig bait, cast and catch those common fish species. Fishing rods and bait such as worms and corn will be available for use. Those 16 and up will need a valid Virginia fishing license. Fishing with park rangers will take place at the dock behind the Water’s Edge meeting facility.

