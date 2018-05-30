Nannie May Musick Mottesheard

Nannie May Musick Mottesheard, age 91 of Pulaski passed away Monday, May 28, 2018 at English Meadows in Christiansburg.

She was born in Russell County on January 3, 1927, to Bertha Scott Johnson Musick and Richard Balford Musick.

She was also proceeded in death by her husband Richard Lee Mottesheard.

She is survived by their 4 children, Sandra Chrisley of Draper Va, Elmer Mottesheard, (Joyce) of Dublin, Richard M. Mottesheard (Julia) of TN, Phyllis Graybeal (Rev.Wayne) of NC.

She is also a Grandmother to 7 grandchildren; Coy Chrisley, Tammy Ward, Jennifer Tosh, Shelia Shirah, Kevin Mottesheard, Ashley Barton, and Vashon Graybeal; 17great grandchildren, 1 special great greatgrandchild and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. from Seagle Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Thursday at the funeral home from noon until service time. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on May 30, 2018.

