Museum presenting living Civil War history Saturday

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Wilderness Road Regional Museum is presenting a living history demonstration Saturday to commemorate the 154th anniversary of the Civil War Battle of Cloyd’s Mountain. New River Rifles, an organization specializing in Civil War re-enactments, is conducting the demonstration.

The goal of the presentation is to represent camp life experienced by Civil War soldiers and show types of weapons used in the Battle of Cloyd’s Mountain. There will be several rifle firing demonstrations, as well as canon firing demonstrations, throughout the day.

According to Chris Sheppard, president of New River Rifles, re-enactors portraying the 60th Virginia regiment, which fought at Cloyd’s Mountain, will be at the event. Union soldiers also will be represented with the arrival of the 83rd Pennsylvania regiment.

Re-enactors plan to arrive late Friday afternoon and will be camping behind the museum and in front of Newbern’s historic town hall Friday and Saturday nights.

Re-enactors also will be present all-day Saturday and part of the day Sunday.

Visitors are encouraged to pay the troops a visit between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday to see a little history in action and hear the sounds of a Civil War battle in progress.

Written by: Editor on May 3, 2018.

