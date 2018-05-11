Murder-suicide suspected in Wythe

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

RURAL RETREAT — Wythe County authorities say murder-suicide is suspected in the death of two Rural Retreat residents a family member found dead in their home Wednesday evening.

Wythe County Sheriff Keith Dunagan said deputies were dispatched to 728 Murphyville Road around 6 p.m. regarding a possible shooting. A deceased male and female were found inside the residence upon arrival.

Dunagan identified the deceased as 72-year-old Peggy Ann Cook and 76-year-old Curtis M. Cook. He says the preliminary investigation determine Curtis Cook shot Peggy Cook and then shot himself.

The bodies were taken to the Roanoke Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies.

Virginia State Police assisted with the investigation.

Written by: Editor on May 11, 2018.

Comments

comments