Mr. Media PCHS: Hawks loves watching kids’ amazement

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Television. How many times a week does the average citizen living in the New River Valley turn on the television during the week? More than once. Probably a lot more than once. Most shows are produced in the big cities, while local news is broadcast from Roanoke but unbeknownst to many, there is a state of the art television studio right here in Pulaski County.

“Pretty much anything a big television studio can do, we can do,” claimed Greg Hawks. “I’m a little biased but I think that the things that we produce are as good as things you see anywhere. I truly do. I think we have some very talented students.”

Hawks is in his eleventh year as the TV and Media teacher at Pulaski County High School. Before coming to Pulaski, the Carrol County native founded a video production company called Video Works of North Carolina, which was based in Mt. Airy. He is married to Liesa Hawks and has two children, Stewart and Brittany, both of whom are grown with their own children.

So how did Hawks end up teaching one of the most popular classes in Pulaski County High School?

“I ran the video production company for almost 20 years before I sold it in 2007,” said Hawks. “I always kind of believed it was fate for me to end up here because the day I signed the contract to sell my business, my wife called me and said that a friend of hers had seen a job posting for a TV/media production teacher at Pulaski County High School. So, I came up and was blown away by the facility.”

Hawks teaches TV-1, TV-2 and TV-3 at the high school and generally has 60 students each semester. TV-1 students go for one semester, while completion of TV-2 and TV-3 courses require students to take two semesters worth of classes each.

All first level classes are required to produce Public Service Announcements as their main assignment, as Hawk explains.

“We have the whole gambit of things. Usually we have a lot of bullying videos. Sometimes substance abuse videos talking about the dangers of that. We’ve got a young lady this semester who is doing something on the dangers of smoking cigarettes because she’s had a family member who has had problems with that.”

One video, produced for autism awareness month by PCHS student Gabriel Paul Hoadley, has garnered much attention. In the video, Hoadley confronts his tormentors, who are presented as being stuck inside a stack of TV monitors. The idea is that these bullies are trapped in their own abusive behaviors and that their actions do damage to others. To see the video, go to Youtube and type in Pulaski County High School Autism Awareness month.

“I got the sense that this script was autobiographical,” said Hawks. “He talks about how people react with fear and instinct rather than do what they know is right. It’s a very profound statement and a huge achievement for him and I’m as proud of that as anything we’ve ever done around here.”

The media department at PCHS is equipped with 20 computers, a control room and a production studio equipped with a “green screen.” This combination of technology allows students to digitally create backdrops, allowing them to seemingly travel anywhere in the world without leaving the building.

“There’s two kinds of people in this world, I find,” Hawks opined. “The ones who run from video cameras and people who run toward them. We like to have the ones that run for them.”

Students taking the more advanced TV-2 and TV-3 classes are encouraged to create videos from concepts that spring from their own imagination, but this isn’t always easy.

“One of the hardest things for kids to do sometimes is to just be purely creative,” Hawks said. “In most classes, they’re given the sequence. You’ve got to do A, B, C and then you’ll get D. It’s all very linear. My class doesn’t have that structure and so, I do an exercise with the kids early in the semester to try and get their mind thinking about it correctly. I’ll give them a blank sheet of paper and I’ll say, ‘Draw me a ball.’ Then hands go up and they ask, ‘what kind of ball? Can it be a football and what color do you want it?’ That’s because they’re trying to hit a target but the truth is, I don’t want them to draw my ball, I want to see the ball they’re going to draw.”

Hawks’ more advanced classes produce a variety of video content. Lately, they’ve been working with the Chamber of Commerce to produce videos for manufacturing day. For this project, student shot sequences at Volvo, Phoenix packaging, Red Sun Farms and Corona Candles. These videos look professional in their quality and Hawks himself has received praise for his work in the media department from parents and students alike.

“I know there’s been a real history of production,” Hawks said. “Sometimes when I do parent teacher night, a parent will tell me, ‘I used to do a radio production class here.’ We’ve got some graduates of Pulaski County High School who have gone on to do significant work. Sherri Austin who graduated in ’96, has gone on to open her own production company in Hawaii. When they had the Paris bombings, she went to Paris with a Lei that was 100 and some feet long from the people of Hawaii. She is now the executive producer of Microsoft’s Night World Tour. She goes all over the world producing these live shows for Microsoft. She was kind enough last Christmas to come and talk to my class. She is a very dynamic speaker and a great inspiration to students.”

“One of the hardest things teachers have to do is to get the students to really dream. To really think what can happen,” Hawks continued. “That’s why I like to have people like Sherri come and she can say, ‘I was sitting in that seat where you are. I wasn’t the greatest student. I got in a little trouble when I was here,’ and she went on to have this successful career through hard work and talent. So, the message is, if you’re willing to work for it and you have a little bit of talent, you can achieve great things. That’s the message every teacher wants to get out to their students.”

The best thing about teaching at Pulaski County High School?

“Watching kids create and be amazed by their own creations,” Hawks responded.

Written by: Editor on May 14, 2018.

