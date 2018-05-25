Mother indicted in toddler’s death

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski woman was arrested Wednesday in the alleged methadone overdose death of her toddler son in February.

A second session of April’s grand jury Monday returned felony murder and felony child abuse and neglect indictments against Amber Renee Lucas, 28. Court officials confirmed the charges stem from the Feb. 25 death of her 3-year-old son at Meadowview Apartments.

Pulaski police officers were summoned to Lucas’ apartment around 4 a.m. that morning for a child that was in cardiac arrest. Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor declined to discuss details of the case since the trial is pending.

However, he explained Monday’s grand jury was not a special grand jury, but rather a second session. He says grand jury members are subject to recall at any time during their three-month term.

“That’s what I did for this case because I didn’t want to wait until July (the next grand jury term) to seek an indictment,” he said. As of late April, a Pulaski Police Department spokeswoman reported full autopsy results still had not been returned in the child’s death.

Indictments are findings enough evidence exists to hold a trial. They are not findings of guilt.

According to state code, a conviction for felony murder is punishable by 5-40 years in prison, while felony child neglect carries a sentence of two to 10 years.

Felony murder is the killing of someone accidentally while in the process of committing a felonious act.

Lucas is the second Pulaski mother to be charged in the methadone overdose death of their child. Lisa Michelle Hylton of Pulaski is serving a 20-year sentence at Fluvanna Correctional Center for second-degree murder in the 2009 death of her 3-year-old son. She has an April 2027 release date.

According to evidence in Hylton’s case, Hylton illegally purchased methadone then poured some in a medicine cup and left it unattended on the kitchen counter. Her son, who used the medicine cup to take cold medicine, drank the methadone.

In Hylton’s case, evidence showed Hylton was aware her son ingested her methadone and that he was having adverse effects as a result; however she waited 14 hours for summoning help because she already was under investigation for alleged child abuse.

In 2010, a Pulaski woman, Melissa J. Southern, was charged with felony child neglect after her 3-year-old son ingested her methadone. In that case, medical assistance was delayed three hours after the methadone was taken, but the child survived.

Court records show Southern pleaded guilty in May 2011. She was sentenced to five years in prison with all but nine month suspended, and was placed on three years of probation.

Lucas is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail. She is slated to appear in Pulaski County Circuit Court Aug. 20 to schedule the case.

Written by: Editor on May 25, 2018.

Comments

comments