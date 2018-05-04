Mini drag racers compete at PCHS

By WILLIAM PAINE

It was just another day at the drag races outside the C.T.E. building at Pulaski County High School, as children from the Early Childhood Education class raced one another in scooters made race ready by Auto Technology students.

This was somewhat of a departure for students in David Worrell’s class because they normally work on full-size vehicles — doing brake jobs, changing tires and oil, and performing general maintenance. This year, Worrell decided to focus the mechanical talents of his students on ensuring vehicles used by the younger set were ready for the races.

Worrell was overseeing Thursday’s action.

